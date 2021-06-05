Covid-19 Vaccination Center opens at LCCI

A Corona Vaccination Centre has been set up at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) for the LCCI members

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :A Corona Vaccination Centre has been set up at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) for the LCCI members.

Commissioner Lahore Division Captain (R) Muhammad Usman inaugurated the vaccination centre along with the LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry here on Saturday.

The Commissioner Lahore Division termed the vaccination center a great facility for the LCCI members, saying that trained vaccinators would remain on duty and standard services would be provided.

He said that vaccination centers were also being established at Sunder and Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estates.

He said that 42 vaccination centres had been established in Lahore.

He said that it was the responsibility of every citizen to avoid rumors and play his role to stop spread of COVID-19. He said the government was playing an effective role in controlling the covid-19 pandemic. He added that there was still a need to continue safety measures to curb the spread of the virus. He added that so far good results had been achieved from the ongoing vaccination drive.

Mian Tariq Misbah thanked the Punjab government and Commissioner Lahore Division for providing vaccination facility to the LCCI members.

He vowed that Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry would leave no stone unturned and play an active role to defeat coronavirus pandemic. He said that establishment of vaccination centre at the LCCI was one of the LCCI efforts for the facilitation of members.

He said that Covid-19 had already caused huge loss to the trade, industry and economy besides taking precious human lives and the country could not afford to spare any loophole.

LCCI Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that all segments of society should play their due role to control spread of coronavirus.

The LCCI office-bearers said that social distancing must be ensured, asserting that war against coronavirus could be won through joint efforts, therefore, everyone would have to play his role. They said that concerned departments were playing their due part to deal with and prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

LCCI Executive Committee Members Malik Riaz Iqbal, Shahzad Butt, Haji Muhammad Asif Sehar and ShahidNazir were also present.