Covid-19 Vaccination Center starts working at KPC

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :A Covid-19 Vaccination Center has started working on Tuesday at Karachi Press Club (KPC), where KPC members and their families above the age of 30 years could be vaccinated against coronavirus.

The Vaccination Center has been established in collaboration with Sindh government to facilitate the KPC members and their families.

The vaccination would be given to them under the government policy and the KPC has made arrangements to this effect.

The Center would work for one week from 10am to 4pm except Friday.

The original National Computerized Identity Card (CNIC) has been made mandatory for the vaccination and the members have been requested to bring the same with them.