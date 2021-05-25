UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid-19 Vaccination Center Starts Working At KPC

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 04:33 PM

Covid-19 Vaccination Center starts working at KPC

A Covid-19 Vaccination Center has started working on Tuesday at Karachi Press Club (KPC), where KPC members and their families above the age of 30 years could be vaccinated against coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :A Covid-19 Vaccination Center has started working on Tuesday at Karachi Press Club (KPC), where KPC members and their families above the age of 30 years could be vaccinated against coronavirus.

The Vaccination Center has been established in collaboration with Sindh government to facilitate the KPC members and their families.

The vaccination would be given to them under the government policy and the KPC has made arrangements to this effect.

The Center would work for one week from 10am to 4pm except Friday.

The original National Computerized Identity Card (CNIC) has been made mandatory for the vaccination and the members have been requested to bring the same with them.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Same From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Notebooks of the Bookseller wins 2021 Internationa ..

4 minutes ago

NUST and Huawei Organize a Research Poster Competi ..

5 minutes ago

Twitter, Facebook may face legal hurdles in India ..

15 minutes ago

ADAFSA’s veterinary laboratories performed 421,0 ..

20 minutes ago

Agri dept starts providing subsidy to sesame growe ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 claims 92 lives, infects 2,253 more peopl ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.