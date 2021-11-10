COVID-19 vaccination declares compulsory in Swat

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner Swat, Junaid Khan on Wednesday declared COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for every resident of the district from November 15

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Swat, Junaid Khan on Wednesday declared COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for every resident of the district from November 15.

He said that special vaccination points at hospitals, educational institutes, markets, bazaars, and other public places were set up to facilitate the people, says a statement.

Besides repeated visits of mobile vaccination teams, he said, special vaccination points were set up at internal and external routes in Swat.

He said the district administration's officers were making regular visits to all vaccination points for monitoring and supervision of the campaign.

The Deputy Commissioner said COVID-19 was a fatal disease and vaccination was the best option to eradicate it.

He urged the people to complete their vaccination at the earliest and play a role of a responsible citizen.