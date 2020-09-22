UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Vaccination For Pregnant Women Requires Separate Study - Russia's Gamaleya Center

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 04:58 PM

A separate clinical study is needed to include pregnant women in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Moscow-based Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) A separate clinical study is needed to include pregnant women in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Moscow-based Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, said on Tuesday.

"Certainly, it is necessary to conduct a separate clinical study, which has not been carried out yet," Gintsburg said at a roundtable on COVID-19, hosted by the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

On August 11, Russia became the first country in the world to register a coronavirus vaccine, named Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya Institute.

