COVID-19 Vaccination in Russia at Lower Rate Than in Europe - Kremlin

The COVID-19 vaccination in Russia is at a lower rate than in European countries as an issue with "responsibility of citizens" remains, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The COVID-19 vaccination in Russia is at a lower rate than in European countries as an issue with "responsibility of citizens" remains, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Actually, we are worse than a number of European countries ... fewer people are being vaccinated.

And against the background of the emergence of new, more aggressive strains, more people get sick," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that doctors have worked out methods and protocols of treatment from COVID-19.

"A gigantic work has been forged in this regard. The problem is still with the responsibility of citizens," Peskov said.

At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman mentioned that authorities do not plan to introduce more COVID-19 restrictions for now.