COVID-19 Vaccination Level in Russia Too Low - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

The COVID-19 vaccination level in Russia is too low, and the high mortality rate during the pandemic is related to this fact, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) The COVID-19 vaccination level in Russia is too low, and the high mortality rate during the pandemic is related to this fact, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Yes, indeed, our vaccination rate is low.

It is unacceptably low. Hence, we have such a high mortality rate," Peskov told reporters, adding that the authorities use every opportunity to appeal to citizens to get vaccinated.

The Kremlin spokesman also said that the pandemic is not over and it bounces back with new waves and more aggressive strains.