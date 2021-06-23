UrduPoint.com
Covid-19 Vaccination Process Continues In Khanewal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 01:09 PM

Covid-19 vaccination process continues in Khanewal

The district administration decided to speed up the vaccination drive against Covid-19 in a bid to complete the process as early as possible

KHANEWAL,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The district administration decided to speed up the vaccination drive against Covid-19 in a bid to complete the process as early as possible.

In a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, it was decided that the vaccination centers would also be established at private health centers to facilitate masses.

Similarly, the meeting also reviewed measures to set up vaccination centers at all Rural Health Centers (RHCs).

DC Sherazi stated that the vaccination centers at RHCs will be functional at the earliest.

On this occasion, he also inspected vaccination center established at DC office for employees and their families. He also directed all government employees from any city and government organization to vaccinate them and their families as soon as possible. The deputy commissioner also expressed, to overcome this disease the administration has established 17 corona vaccination centers across the city to speed up the process.

