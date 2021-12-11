Covid-19 vaccination status checked at Faizaabad Bus Stnads

The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) team along with Magistrate and Police of Islamabad Capital Territory on Saturday visited Faizabad Bus Stand to ensure strict enforcement of obligatory vaccination regime

The NCOC and District Administration teams inspected the vaccination status of drivers, supportive staff and the passengers in buses of various routes on various bus stands of Faizabad.

The authorities concerned imposed heavy fines on individuals, drivers for violating NCOC directions regarding vaccination.

The teams also arrested several violators on the spot and later they were released with assurance of getting vaccination.