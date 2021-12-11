UrduPoint.com

Covid-19 Vaccination Status Checked At Faizaabad Bus Stnads

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 05:46 PM

Covid-19 vaccination status checked at Faizaabad Bus Stnads

The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) team along with Magistrate and Police of Islamabad Capital Territory on Saturday visited Faizabad Bus Stand to ensure strict enforcement of obligatory vaccination regime

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) team along with Magistrate and Police of Islamabad Capital Territory on Saturday visited Faizabad Bus Stand to ensure strict enforcement of obligatory vaccination regime.

The NCOC and District Administration teams inspected the vaccination status of drivers, supportive staff and the passengers in buses of various routes on various bus stands of Faizabad.

The authorities concerned imposed heavy fines on individuals, drivers for violating NCOC directions regarding vaccination.

The teams also arrested several violators on the spot and later they were released with assurance of getting vaccination.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Faizabad

Recent Stories

15 dead in 1,162 road accidents across Punjab: Res ..

15 dead in 1,162 road accidents across Punjab: Rescue-1122

4 minutes ago
 Bulgarian President Tasks 'We Continue the Change' ..

Bulgarian President Tasks 'We Continue the Change' Party With Forming New Gov't ..

4 minutes ago
 Father-in-law of Commissioner Malakand passes away ..

Father-in-law of Commissioner Malakand passes away

4 minutes ago
 Drama in connection with UN's 16 Days of Activism ..

Drama in connection with UN's 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence ..

5 minutes ago
 36,762 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

36,762 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

21 minutes ago
 UK Plans to Lift Post-Fukushima Import Restriction ..

UK Plans to Lift Post-Fukushima Import Restrictions on Japanese Food- Agricultur ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.