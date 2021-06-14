UrduPoint.com
Covid-19 Vaccine More Than 90 Percent Effective: Novavax

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 04:18 PM

Covid-19 vaccine more than 90 percent effective: Novavax

Novavax's Covid-19 jab is more than 90 percent effective, including against coronavirus variants, the vaccine maker said Monday after a large-scale US stud

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Novavax's Covid-19 jab is more than 90 percent effective, including against coronavirus variants, the vaccine maker said Monday after a large-scale US study.

The jab "demonstrated 100 percent protection against moderate and severe disease, 90.

4 percent efficacy overall," the company said in a statement, adding "the study enrolled 29,960 participants across 119 sites in the U.S. and Mexico to evaluate efficacy, safety and immunogenicity."

