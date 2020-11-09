UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid-19 Vaccine Needed Urgently, But Cannot Solve Healthcare Issues - Tedros

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 06:02 PM

Covid-19 Vaccine Needed Urgently, But Cannot Solve Healthcare Issues - Tedros

A coronavirus vaccine is needed urgently but it will not solve the problem with the lack of investment in health care, Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus "A vaccine is needed urgently to control the pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) A coronavirus vaccine is needed urgently but it will not solve the problem with the lack of investment in health care, Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

"A vaccine is needed urgently to control the pandemic. But, as you know, it will not fix the vulnerabilities at its roots. A vaccine cannot address the global underinvestment in essential public health functions and resilient health systems, nor the urgent need for a one-health approach that encompasses the health of humans, animals and the planet we share.

There is no vaccine for poverty, hunger, climate change or inequality. None of this challenges can be addressed in isolation, there deeply intertwined and so must be our response," Tedros said.

According to the WHO chief, 186 countries and economies are involved in the COVAX facility working to create a vaccien.

"The world has come together as never before to ensure these life-saving tools are developed, produced and allocated fairly as global public goods, not private commodities that become one more reason some people are left behind," Tedros said.

Related Topics

World Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pfizer is more than 90 per cent effective for trea ..

5 minutes ago

Americans rectified their mistake by removing Trum ..

20 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbek Minister of Inves ..

21 minutes ago

Babar Azam agrees to PCB’s offer for Test team c ..

30 minutes ago

PTCL collaborates with DETASAD (DETECON Al Saudia ..

31 minutes ago

ERC launches winter aid programme to benefit 1 mil ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.