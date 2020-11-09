Covid-19 Vaccine Needed Urgently, But Cannot Solve Healthcare Issues - Tedros

A coronavirus vaccine is needed urgently but it will not solve the problem with the lack of investment in health care, Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus "A vaccine is needed urgently to control the pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) A coronavirus vaccine is needed urgently but it will not solve the problem with the lack of investment in health care, Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

"A vaccine is needed urgently to control the pandemic. But, as you know, it will not fix the vulnerabilities at its roots. A vaccine cannot address the global underinvestment in essential public health functions and resilient health systems, nor the urgent need for a one-health approach that encompasses the health of humans, animals and the planet we share.

There is no vaccine for poverty, hunger, climate change or inequality. None of this challenges can be addressed in isolation, there deeply intertwined and so must be our response," Tedros said.

According to the WHO chief, 186 countries and economies are involved in the COVAX facility working to create a vaccien.

"The world has come together as never before to ensure these life-saving tools are developed, produced and allocated fairly as global public goods, not private commodities that become one more reason some people are left behind," Tedros said.