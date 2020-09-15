Russia's Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune-and-Biological Products is proceeding to the clinical trials of its live weakened vaccine against COVID-19, the head of the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Russia's Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune-and-Biological Products is proceeding to the clinical trials of its live weakened vaccine against COVID-19, the head of the national public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday.

"The Chumakov Institute is ... launching clinical trials of the live weakened vaccine, and this is also a good example. I cannot say for sure how many [vaccines] are needed, but we certainly need many good vaccines, many different vaccines, since people will show different reactions to different compositions," Anna Popova said at a meeting at the Russian academy of Sciences.