The Hague, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :A vaccine for the coronavirus could be ready in a year's time under an "optimistic" scenario, based on data from trials that are underway, the European Medicines Agency said Thursday.

"We can see the possibility if everything goes as planned that some of them (vaccines) could be ready for approval in a year from now," Marco Cavaleri, the EMA's head of biological health threats and vaccines strategy, told a video news conference.