UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout For Children Starts : Aussie Health Official

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2022 | 01:28 PM

COVID-19 vaccine rollout for children starts : Aussie health official

Australian authorities welcomed a "fantastic" start to the coronavirus vaccine rollout for children on Tuesday when the country is still in a battle against the surging COVID-19 infections

CANBERRA, Jan. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Australian authorities welcomed a "fantastic" start to the coronavirus vaccine rollout for children on Tuesday when the country is still in a battle against the surging COVID-19 infections.

From Monday, children in Australia aged five to 11 were eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Michael Kidd on Tuesday said more than 35,000 children were jabbed on the first day and the government was confident that the rollout would gather momentum ahead of schools returning in late January.

"And this is a fantastic start to the five to 11-year-old program, getting those children obviously back to school safely for this year," he told Seven Network television.

Parents have reported issues booking vaccine appointments for their children and doctors canceling appointments due to supply shortfalls.

"We currently have over 6,000 sites where children can receive the Pfizer paediatric COVID-19 vaccine, that will be increasing to 8,000 sites over the coming few days," said Kidd.

"If you can't get an appointment there over the coming week, if you look around, there are pharmacies in your local area, the state and territory vaccination clinics are opening up and offering appointments."Australia on Tuesday reported more than 80,000 new COVID-19 cases and more than 20 deaths, according to the health department figures from states and territories, meaning the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia since the start of the pandemic had surpassed 1 million.

"What we are doing is watching very closely to see what's been happening in countries around the world, which have started their Omicron outbreak ahead of when we first saw Omicron in Australia," he said.

Related Topics

World Australia January TV From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

vivo V23e (256GB Version) with 50MP AF Portrait Se ..

Vivo V23e (256GB Version) with 50MP AF Portrait Selfie is Now Available in Pakis ..

46 seconds ago
 Justice Umar Ata Bandial will take oath as next CJ ..

Justice Umar Ata Bandial will take oath as next CJP on Feb 2

19 minutes ago
 S.Korea's export rises 24.4 pct in first 10 days o ..

S.Korea's export rises 24.4 pct in first 10 days of January

3 minutes ago
 Dream of welfare state being materialized: Asad Um ..

Dream of welfare state being materialized: Asad Umar

3 minutes ago
 Tearful Sabalenka's serve melts down in Australian ..

Tearful Sabalenka's serve melts down in Australian Open warm-up disaster

3 minutes ago
 Tax reforms to help bring Rs20trn retail sector in ..

Tax reforms to help bring Rs20trn retail sector into tax net: Tarin

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.