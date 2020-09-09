UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Put On Hold Reinforces Safety "at Forefront Of Everybody's Mind": Australian Medical Officer

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 05:47 PM

COVID-19 vaccine trial put on hold reinforces safety

Australia's deputy chief medical officer (CMO) said the decision to pause trials of a leading coronavirus vaccine candidate "reinforces" the safety of trials

CANBERRA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020) :Australia's deputy chief medical officer (CMO) said the decision to pause trials of a leading coronavirus vaccine candidate "reinforces" the safety of trials.

Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca on Wednesday temporarily put on hold the Phase III study of the University of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine following an unexplained illness in one trial participant in Britain.

It comes two days after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that his government had reached vaccine deals with the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, and also with the University of Queensland and Australian biotechnology company CSL.

Responding to the announcement, deputy CMO Nick Coatsworth said the decision to pause trials "reinforces that despite the accelerated nature of vaccine developments safety is at the forefront of everyone's mind." "We'll see what happens with these reports for the Oxford vaccine, and by no means puts that vaccine completely off the table," he told Seven Network television.

"But that is a reason why the Australian government is investigating - investing in multiple technologies, multiple potential vaccine candidates." As of Wednesday afternoon there had been 26,465 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia, and the number of new cases in last 24 hours is 93.

It is Australia's biggest daily increase in cases in six days.

The death toll has grown by 11 to 781. All of the deaths were in Victoria, the hardest-hit state by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Of the new cases, Victoria confirmed 76.

"Within Victoria, 31 of the new cases are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and 45 are under investigation," said a statement from the Department of Health and Human Services in Victoria on Wednesday.

"Nine of today's 11 deaths are linked to known outbreaks in aged care facilities. To date, 694 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Company Died Victoria Oxford TV All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MBZUAI set to welcome global cohort of students fr ..

5 minutes ago

UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs partic ..

6 minutes ago

TCL launches Pakistan's first Certified 8K UHD QLE ..

9 minutes ago

PBIF demands implementation of Karachi package: Mi ..

16 minutes ago

Health Ministry announces 883 new COVID-19 cases, ..

21 minutes ago

PTCL hosts Federal Minister & Secretary MoITT for ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.