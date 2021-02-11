UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid-19 Vaccines Starts In Muzaffargarh

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 01:50 PM

Covid-19 vaccines starts in Muzaffargarh

The process of corona vaccination has started here on Thursday after receiving a large number of vaccine doses

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The process of corona vaccination has started here on Thursday after receiving a large number of vaccine doses.

MS of the THQ hospital Kot Addu, Dr Kamran said that 30 doctors along with paramedics staff were administered shots of the vaccine.

He said the vaccination process was begun in full swing soon after receiving a large number of the vaccine doses.

He said in first phase it was offered to about 100 patients admitted already in the hospital.

Related Topics

Kot Addu

Recent Stories

&#039;Thrive in Abu Dhabi&#039; programme launched ..

7 minutes ago

China to provide COVID-19 vaccine aid for Ethiopia ..

2 minutes ago

Eighteen Militants Killed in Afghan Airstrikes on ..

2 minutes ago

Northern regions brace for air pollution during Sp ..

2 minutes ago

Shelling killed scores of civilians in early days ..

2 minutes ago

Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi hosts &#039;Manifold& ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.