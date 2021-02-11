Covid-19 vaccines starts in Muzaffargarh

The process of corona vaccination has started here on Thursday after receiving a large number of vaccine doses

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The process of corona vaccination has started here on Thursday after receiving a large number of vaccine doses.

MS of the THQ hospital Kot Addu, Dr Kamran said that 30 doctors along with paramedics staff were administered shots of the vaccine.

He said the vaccination process was begun in full swing soon after receiving a large number of the vaccine doses.

He said in first phase it was offered to about 100 patients admitted already in the hospital.