COVID-19 Vaccines to Become Available for Foreigners in Thailand - Disease Control Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Thailand's Health Ministry is going to create at least one COVID-19 vaccination center in each province of the country for foreigners, an option only available in the kingdom's largest cities before now, the head of the Department of Disease Control, Opas Karnkawinpong, said on Tuesday.

He said that vaccination centers should be deployed nationwide since tourists visited not only major provinces, according to the Bangkok Post newspaper. He added that the services would be provided on a voluntary basis and the government would be using only approved vaccines.

The official also said that an AstraZeneca shot would cost tourists 800 Thai bahts (around $24), and a Pfizer shot 1,000 bahts, besides, foreigners would have to pay 380 bahts for the medical services.

On January 9, the Thai authorities said they would no longer require foreigners to provide proof of full vaccination in order to visit the kingdom.