GABORONE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :-- The COVID-19 crisis has significantly worsened youth unemployment in Botswana, a local official told media Tuesday.

COVID-19 continued to frustrate the efforts to reduce youth unemployment in Botswana, which the International Labor Organization estimated at 37.3 percent, said Tumiso Rakgare, minister of youth empowerment, sports and culture development.

Botswana has been using the Youth Development Fund, which was introduced in 2009 to assist aspiring youth to venture into various enterprises, as a socio-economic program for youth business start-ups as well as a measure to fight unemployment.

But since the pandemic, the program was not implemented in the 2020/21 financial year.

"Due to budget challenges the allocation for the fund in the current financial year has been reduced from 120 million Pula (11 million U.S. Dollars) to 104 million Pula (9.8 million dollars)," said Rakgare.