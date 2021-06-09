UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Worsens Botswana's Youth Unemployment: Official

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 04:48 PM

COVID-19 worsens Botswana's youth unemployment: official

The COVID-19 crisis has significantly worsened youth unemployment in Botswana, a local official told media Tuesda

GABORONE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :-- The COVID-19 crisis has significantly worsened youth unemployment in Botswana, a local official told media Tuesday.

COVID-19 continued to frustrate the efforts to reduce youth unemployment in Botswana, which the International Labor Organization estimated at 37.3 percent, said Tumiso Rakgare, minister of youth empowerment, sports and culture development.

Botswana has been using the Youth Development Fund, which was introduced in 2009 to assist aspiring youth to venture into various enterprises, as a socio-economic program for youth business start-ups as well as a measure to fight unemployment.

But since the pandemic, the program was not implemented in the 2020/21 financial year.

"Due to budget challenges the allocation for the fund in the current financial year has been reduced from 120 million Pula (11 million U.S. Dollars) to 104 million Pula (9.8 million dollars)," said Rakgare.

Related Topics

Sports Business Budget Pula Botswana Media From Million

Recent Stories

PML-N leader Javed Latif gets bail in treason case

5 minutes ago

Salena Gomez’s brand ‘Rarebeauty’ is likely ..

19 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

6 minutes ago

New Zealand wholesale, manufacturing sales on the ..

6 minutes ago

UN says livestock-based diets key to tackling glob ..

7 minutes ago

Three commit suicides in faisalabad

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.