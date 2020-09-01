UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID Affected Patients Significantly Recover As 280,970 Recuperate Disease: NCOC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 01:32 PM

COVID affected patients significantly recover as 280,970 recuperate disease: NCOC

The number of COVID patients being recovered has significantly increased as 280,970 people recovered out of the total affected 296,149 so far across Pakistan making it a significant count

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The number of COVID patients being recovered has significantly increased as 280,970 people recovered out of the total affected 296,149 so far across Pakistan making it a significant count.

The number of new Coronavirus cases reported were 300 showing a declining trend of disease spread as only four had died due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours across the country.

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday issued the latest statistics of COVID-19 deaths, positive cases and recovered patients across the country.

No Covid affected patients were on ventilators in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

As many as four people had lost their lives due to COVID during last 24 hours. Out of the total deceased four died in hospital on 31st August.

Almost 92 ventilators were occupied across Pakistan out of 1920 ventilators allocated for COVID-19.

During the last 24 hours, 300 people were tested COVID positive where the total active COVID cases in Pakistan were 8,881 as of September 1st.

However, 20,882 tests were conducted on August 31st across the country as in Sindh a total of 5,247, Punjab 8,805, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 3,600, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 2,706, Balochistan 230, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 267 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 27.

Around 280,970 people had recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out a total of 296,149 cases detected so far including AJK 2299, Balochistan 12879, GB 2903, ICT 15649, KP 36118, Punjab 96832, Sindh 129469.

Since the contagion clutched masses across the country around 6298 deaths were recorded. In Sindh 2403 deaths occurred where two died in hospital on August 31.

In Punjab 2199 people died and one died in hospital on August 31, in KP 1250 where one died in hospital on August 27. However, in ICT 175 deaths were recorded, in Balochistan 141, in GB 67 individuals had died whereas the lowest deaths occurred in AJK which were 63 people died and one died in hospital on August 31.

After tireless strides since the first Coronavirus case reported in the country a total of 2,642,028 tests were conducted so far. Around 735 hospitals were equipped with COVID facilities with 1,044 patients admitted across the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Died Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir August September Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Realme looks back on two years of phenomenal growt ..

10 minutes ago

PM to visit Lahore today

20 minutes ago

Differently abled girl commits suicide in kasur

50 seconds ago

KPT fire tenders, trailer pumps deployed at in Kar ..

52 seconds ago

Lavrov Says West Makes Unethical Statements on Bel ..

54 seconds ago

Two motorcyclist killed in kasur

1 minute ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.