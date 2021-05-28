UrduPoint.com
Covid Cases Increased Among Inmates In IIOJK

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 04:37 PM

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), at least 84 inmates at the district jail Kupwara have tested positive for the COVID virus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), at least 84 inmates at the district jail Kupwara have tested positive for the COVID virus.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Jail authorities said that 20 cases were detected earlier, while 64 more inmates tested positive on Thursday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) District Jail Kupwara Shahbaz Hussain told media that a total of 270 inmates, only men are lodged there.

"A total of 20 inmates had tested positive earlier of which six have recovered while 64 more tested positive today (Thursday)," he said.

Ghulam Nabi Sheikh Nodal Officer for COVID said a total of 84 jail inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus at district jail Kupwara till Thursday.

Notably, till Wednesday, Kupwara district had alone reported a total of 11,131 cases of which 9,160 have recovered taking active positive cases to 1,833 and 138 have died due to the virus.

