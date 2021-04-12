UrduPoint.com
Covid Claims 16 Lives, 2,021 New Cases In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 03:31 PM

Covid claims 16 lives, 2,021 new cases in Punjab

As many as 2,021 cases of coronavirus with 16 deaths were reported in Punjab on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 2,021 cases of coronavirus with 16 deaths were reported in Punjab on Monday.

According to data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 250,459 with death toll 6,988.

The PP&SHD confirmed that 1,206 new cases of the COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 21 in Kasur, 20 in Sheikhupura, five in Nankana Sahib, 134 in Rawalpindi, four in Attock, 17 in Jehlum, two in Chakwal, 34 in Gujranwala, 16 in Mandi Bahauddin, two in Narowal, three in Hafizabad, eight in Muzaffargarh, 18 in Sialkot, 12 in Gujrat, 160 in Faisalabad, 65 in Multan, seven in Khanewal, five in Rajanpur, nine in Layyah, eight in Dera Ghazi Khan, 13 in Vehari, 18 in Toba Tek Singh, six in Chiniot, 45 in Jhang, 49 in Raheem Yar Khan, 39 in Sargodha, three in Mianwali, three in Khushab, one in Bhakkar, two in Khanewal, 11 in Lodhran, 40 in Bahawalpur, 12 in Bahawalnagar, three in Okara, three in Pakpattan and 19 in Sahiwal district.

The Punjab health department has so far conducted 3,930,109 tests for the COVID-19.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protectthemselves from the COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately about symptoms of coronavirus, the health department advised people.

