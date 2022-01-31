COVID claims 3 more lives in Hyderabad

Coronavirus has claimed three more lives in Hyderabad with 196 positive cases reported during last 24 hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Coronavirus has claimed three more lives in Hyderabad with 196 positive cases reported during last 24 hours.

According to daily situation report released by district health authorities here on Monday, after emergence of 196 new cases, the total number COVID-19 cases has reached to 32464 with 2324 active patients.

Out of 32464 Covid-19 cases, 29507 have so far been recovered while 633 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, the report stated, adding that 2303 positive cases were under home isolation.

The district focal person informed that 2035 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 196 cases were reported as positive with 10 % positivity rate.

Meanwhile, vaccination process was underway and 12947 people had so far received booster dose till Jan 30, 2022.