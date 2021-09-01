UrduPoint.com

COVID Claims 52 Lives In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 03:19 PM

COVID claims 52 lives in Hyderabad

As many as 52 patients have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the district during month of August 2021, taking the total number of deaths to 511

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 52 patients have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the district during month of August 2021, taking the total number of deaths to 511.

According to the official figures released by district health authorities, 103 more patients were tested positive for COVID-19 till Tuesday night, taking the tally of the coronavirus cases to 24318, of them 21982 had so far been recovered from the contagion.

Out of 1100 PCR tests performed during last 24 hours, 103 cases were reported as positive with 9 % positivity rate, the focal person Dr. Imdad Chana informed the APP.

More than 75 % ICU and HDU beds in both LU hospitals of Hyderabad and Jamahoro were occupied by COVID-19 patients while 27 beds out of total106 were vacant, the official report stated.

According to Dr. Chana, a sufficient stock of coronavirus vaccines, was available in the district where inoculation process was underway at 30 vaccination centres.

The 24 hour vaccination facility had also been provided to the people of Hyderabad at the Mass Vaccination Centre (MVC) established by district administration at Barkat Bhai Tennis Court near Niaz Stadium, Dr. Chana said.

As many as 457700 people received first jab while 155085 were given second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine till Tuesday night, daily situation report said, adding that 5318 people received first dose while 3527 people were given second jab during last 24 hours.

