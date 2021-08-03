COVID claims two more lives with 102 positive cases in Hyderabad

Two more patients have died of COVID-19 here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 460 in the district since outbreak of the pandemic

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Two more patients have died of COVID-19 here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 460 in the district since outbreak of the pandemic.

According to daily situation report, as many 102 people have been tested coronavirus positive till Monday night with 18% positivity rate while number of total active cases had reached to 1028.

The district focal person Dr. Imdad Chana informed that out of 1028 active cases, 1002 were isolated at their homes while 26 are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

As many as 578 tests were performed during last 24 hours, of them 102 cases were reported as positive with 18% positivity rate, daily situation report stated.

As per official figures received by APP, inoculation process is in progress at vaccination centres where 315699 people had so far been received first jab while 98833 received second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the district.

During last 24 hours, total 10205 people were received first jab while 2584 people were given second dose of the vaccine, report stated.