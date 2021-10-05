COVID Vaccination: 37 unvaccinated passengers offloaded public transport

It had been made mandatory to provide Corona-Vaccine Certificate on all transport services at the time of travelling by Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) since September 30

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :It had been made mandatory to provide Corona-Vaccine Certificate on all transport services at the time of travelling by Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) since September 30.

In this regard the Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin on Tuesday inspected different vehicles and offloaded 37 unvaccinated passengers and sent them to nearby corona-vaccination centres.

According to an official from Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR), Deputy Commissioner Aamir Karim has given task to vaccinate 100 % passengers in general public transport.

Rana Moshin warned that strict action would be initiated against transport owners for violating coronavirus standard operating procedure (SOPs).