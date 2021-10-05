UrduPoint.com

COVID Vaccination: 37 Unvaccinated Passengers Offloaded Public Transport

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 02:12 PM

COVID Vaccination: 37 unvaccinated passengers offloaded public transport

It had been made mandatory to provide Corona-Vaccine Certificate on all transport services at the time of travelling by Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) since September 30

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :It had been made mandatory to provide Corona-Vaccine Certificate on all transport services at the time of travelling by Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) since September 30.

In this regard the Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin on Tuesday inspected different vehicles and offloaded 37 unvaccinated passengers and sent them to nearby corona-vaccination centres.

According to an official from Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR), Deputy Commissioner Aamir Karim has given task to vaccinate 100 % passengers in general public transport.

Rana Moshin warned that strict action would be initiated against transport owners for violating coronavirus standard operating procedure (SOPs).

Related Topics

Vehicles RTA September All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Singapore reports 2,475 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reports 2,475 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Georgia reports 867 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia reports 867 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 German shares lose 0.79 pct Monday

German shares lose 0.79 pct Monday

2 minutes ago
 UK records another 35,077 coronavirus cases

UK records another 35,077 coronavirus cases

2 minutes ago
 Hunerkada opens admission in music learning progra ..

Hunerkada opens admission in music learning programs

4 minutes ago
 Kenya confirms bid for 2025 world athletics champi ..

Kenya confirms bid for 2025 world athletics championships

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.