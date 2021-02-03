UrduPoint.com
COVID Vaccination Center Inaugurated In KTH

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 05:35 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :COVID vaccination center Wednesday inaugurated in Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Dean KMC Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb and Hospital Director Prof Dr Rooh-ul-Muqim inaugurated the vaccine center.

The vaccine will be administered to the frontline fighters doctors, nurses and paramedics and on daily 50 frontline fighters will be administered vaccine.

The concerned person will receive SMS a day before so the next day that person makes his/her availability for vaccination, said the spokesperson.

Dr Abid of Surgical ICU and Charge Nurse Waqar are the first one from KTH who were administered the vaccines in Islamabad whereas six staff members were vaccinated in the KTH vaccination center.

