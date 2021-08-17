UrduPoint.com

Covid Vaccination Centers To Remain Open On 9th Muharram: NCOC

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday announced that the vaccination process would continue in all major and central Covid vaccination centers on the 9th Muharram ul Haram

The NCOC meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar decided to continue vaccination drive during the first day of Ahsura (9&10 Muharram) holidays.

The Forum also decided that the vaccination centers would remain closed on the 10th of Muharram ul Haram, the second day of Ashura.

The Forum emphasised the need to ensure implementation of instructions and safety protocols already issued.

