UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid Vaccination In Europe 'far From Sufficient' To Avoid Resurgence: WHO

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 02:54 PM

Covid vaccination in Europe 'far from sufficient' to avoid resurgence: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned Thursday that vaccination rates in Europe were still far off what was needed to stop a virus resurgence and called on countries to maintain protective measures

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization (WHO) warned Thursday that vaccination rates in Europe were still far off what was needed to stop a virus resurgence and called on countries to maintain protective measures.

"Vaccination coverage is far from sufficient to protect the region from a resurgence. The distance to go before reaching at least 80 percent coverage of the adult population, is still considerable," Hans Kluge, the WHO's regional director for Europe, told a press conference, urging nations to avoid repeating the "mistake" of last summer when measures were eased prematurely.

Related Topics

World Europe From

Recent Stories

COAS lauds BGMF's efforts towards global Polio era ..

19 seconds ago

Coronavirus claims 15 more lives in KP

20 seconds ago

5.0-magnitude quake hits 87 km SW of Kabare, Democ ..

22 seconds ago

TAMM encourages app users to use ‘Shake’ featu ..

24 minutes ago

UEFA demands Ukraine make changes to 'political' j ..

26 seconds ago

Schedule announced AJK general elections to be hel ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.