Covid vaccination in Europe 'far from sufficient' to avoid resurgence: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned Thursday that vaccination rates in Europe were still far off what was needed to stop a virus resurgence and called on countries to maintain protective measures

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization (WHO) warned Thursday that vaccination rates in Europe were still far off what was needed to stop a virus resurgence and called on countries to maintain protective measures.

"Vaccination coverage is far from sufficient to protect the region from a resurgence. The distance to go before reaching at least 80 percent coverage of the adult population, is still considerable," Hans Kluge, the WHO's regional director for Europe, told a press conference, urging nations to avoid repeating the "mistake" of last summer when measures were eased prematurely.