COVID Vaccination Registration For Above 19 Years To Open From Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:28 PM

COVID vaccination registration for above 19 years to open from Thursday

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Wednesday decided to open anti-COVID vaccination registration for all people aged 19 years and above from Thursday (May 27)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Wednesday decided to open anti-COVID vaccination registration for all people aged 19 years and above from Thursday (May 27).

"In today's NCOC meeting we decided to open up vaccination registration for all 19 years and above," Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said in his tweet.

Asad Umar who also chairs NCOC meeting said that the registration wouldnow be open for the entire national population which was approved by healthexperts for COVID vaccination.

More Stories From Health

