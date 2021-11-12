UrduPoint.com

Covid Vaccine Maker AstraZeneca Logs Loss As Costs Jump

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 04:15 PM

Covid vaccine maker AstraZeneca logs loss as costs jump

British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, which is selling its Covid vaccine at cost price, said Friday that it had fallen into a loss in the third quarter

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, which is selling its Covid vaccine at cost price, said Friday that it had fallen into a loss in the third quarter.

The company posted a net loss of $1.65 billion (1.44 billion Euros) compared with a profit after tax of around $650 million in the third quarter last year, a statement said.

AstraZeneca said it experienced higher costs in the latest July-September period following its mega takeover of US biotech company Alexion, as well as increased research and development expenses across multiple programmes, including its Covid treatments.

The group added that revenue from its Covid vaccine totalled $2.22 billion in the year to date following delivery of around 580 million doses worldwide.

AstraZeneca's vaccine against the coronavirus pandemic was developed with the University of Oxford.

Last month, the drugs company revealed positive results from a trial of a treatment for Covid-19 symptoms.

Made from a combination of two antibodies, the AZD7442 treatment had been undergoing final clinical trials to assess its safety and efficacy.

"AstraZeneca's scientific leadership continues to provide strong revenue growth and exceptional pipeline delivery... including our long-acting antibody combination showing promise in both prevention and treatment of Covid-19," chief executive Pascal Soriot said in Friday's statement.

"The addition of Alexion furthers our commitment to bring transformative therapies to patients around the world, and I am proud of our colleagues' ongoing dedication and focus." AstraZeneca added that group revenue soared 50 percent in the third quarter to almost $9.9 billion.

The group completed its $39-billion takeover of Alexion earlier this year.

Since taking the helm at AstraZeneca in 2012, Soriot has pushed the group into lucrative treatments such as cancer therapies, and the Alexion takeover gives it more heft in areas such as treating blood disorders.

Related Topics

World Drugs Company Oxford Price Cancer From Blood (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM Khan assures PSMA of free sugar economy in the ..

PM Khan assures PSMA of free sugar economy in the country

8 minutes ago
 Two illegal weapon holders arrested by Dolphin for ..

Two illegal weapon holders arrested by Dolphin force

6 minutes ago
 Three migrants beaten, robbed in Polish border tow ..

Three migrants beaten, robbed in Polish border town: NGO

6 minutes ago
 SIUT offers robotic surgical facilities

SIUT offers robotic surgical facilities

7 minutes ago
 Bilawal says no discussion with Maulana Fazl on re ..

Bilawal says no discussion with Maulana Fazl on rejoining of PDM

28 minutes ago
 Russia Did Not Receive Data Vital For Investigatio ..

Russia Did Not Receive Data Vital For Investigation of Navalny Case - Foreign Mi ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.