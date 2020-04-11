UrduPoint.com
COVID19: New Case Tally Swells To 35 In AJK

With the emergence of only one new suspect tested positive during last 24 hours in Azad Jammu Kashmir, the number of COVID-19 infected in the state tally rose to 35, AJK health authorities said

The new positive case shifted to CMH Rawalakot for treatment, the official statement released to the media on Saturday said.

As many as 88 new suspects of coronavirus were tested and discharged from quarantine centers after diagnosed negative..

Updating the overall current COVID-19 so far situation in AJK, the Health Authorities continued that a total of 813 suspected cases were sent for test of whom the result of 680 have reached.

Of these only 35 of the suspects were reported positive whereas 584 suspects were tested negative.

35 confirmed cases shifted to different hospitals as10 patients admitted in Isolation Center in New City Teaching hospital, Mirpur, 12 in DHQ Hospital Bhimbher, 4 admitted in CMH Rawalakot, one in DHQ Hospital Kotli and 6 in Palandri DHQ hospital.

Results of 133 new cases are awaited which are scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

AJK govt. has established 61 Quarantine centers at various locations in Azad Jammu Kashmir for dispensation of treatment to the pandemic affectees hailing from Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The Health Department teams have been deputed at all entry points leading to AJK for screening of the passengers landing in to Azad Jammu Kashmir, according to the official statement issued by the State Health authorities.

