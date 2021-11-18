UrduPoint.com

CoviVac Suitable As Booster Dose For People Who Received Other Vaccines - Developer

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 02:05 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The Russian CoviVac vaccine against COVID-19 is suitable as a booster dose for people who initially received other vaccines, Aydar Ishmukhametov, the head of the Chumakov research center, said on Thursday.

"We believe that ... for the formation of immunity, it is quite possible to combine vaccines on different platforms. And this is currently confirmed by international approaches," Ishmukhametov said at the online meeting of the Russian academy of Sciences.

