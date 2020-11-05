UrduPoint.com
CPEIC Performs Unique Maze Procedure To Treat Irregular Heartbeat

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 02:17 PM

CPEIC performs unique Maze procedure to treat irregular heartbeat

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiolog ( CPEIC ) has successfully performed the unique operation of a 35-year-old woman, Noor Bibi, who underwent Mitral valve repair along with Radiofrequency Ablation to treat atrial fibrillation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiolog ( CPEIC ) has successfully performed the unique operation of a 35-year-old woman, Noor Bibi, who underwent Mitral valve repair along with Radiofrequency Ablation to treat atrial fibrillation.

Talking to APP Executive Director CPEIC, Dr Rana Altaf, told APP his procedure is called " Maze Procedure" and it costs almost Rs 250,000,.

He informed that Punjab Government had borne the expenditure adding that the surgery is one of its own kind which involves regulation of the irregular heartbeat.

.

Dr Yasir Khakwani, the operating surgeon, and his team conducted the unique surgery, he stated.

No public hospital in Punjab is offering this facility, Dr Rana Altaf claimed.

It merits mentionig here Atrial Fibrillation also called AFib or AF, is an irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia) that can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications.

