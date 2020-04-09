CPEIC surrender four officials services to secretary health

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Medical Supeirtendent of Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC), Dr Faheem Labar surrendered the services of four officials to secretary Specialized healthcare & Medical Education on administrative grounds on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Medical Supeirtendent of Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC), Dr Faheem Labar surrendered the services of four officials to secretary Specialized healthcare & Medical education on administrative grounds on Thursday.

The services of Chief Lab Technician Muhammad Kaleem, Chief Technician Cath Lab, Yasir Rehman Shah, Perfunsionist Abdul Hafeez and Chief Technician ECG, Abdur Rehman.

An official source told APP that the officials were surrendered on account of misconduct, inefficiency, criminal negligence and interpreting the hospital working regarding patient care.

He said these officials had protested against victimization of their colleague, Chief Technician Cath Lab, Muhammad Amin whose services were also surrendered to secretary on Monday for raising voice against repeated use of syringe injectors for angiogarphy by head of Cardiology deptt, Dr Ijaz Ahmed staff.

He said that it is used once for angiogarphy of a patient while Amin had alleged that Dr Ijaz staff inconvenience with nurses uses it twice or thrice.

The source informed that a fact finding committee headed by Dr Mustafa Ali Siddiqi recommended removal of Mr Ameen from Chief Technician position and surrendering of Amin Services to secretary for proceeding under PEEDA Act.

Ameen in an application to MS CPEIC alleged that inquiry committee was partial and he was not expecting fair fact finding from it, the source said and added that the committee termed his allegations baseless.

Meanwhile, Paramedics held a protest demonstration against CPEIC administration a couple of days back alleging that Dr Ijaz Ahmed had threatened Ameen to get his job terminated when latter brought into his notice the misuse of injector syringe.

They said that behavior of the senior doctor was inappropriate and rude towards his staff.

In a meeting Allied Health Professional of Children Complex termed the inquiry against Amin partial and demanded for impartial committee and fresh inquiry.

How can an assistant professor who was convener of fact finding committee write against a professor? It questioned.

The Association demanded of withdrawal of letters written to secretary surrendering the services of Mr Amin and other officials who raised voice against victimization of colleague.