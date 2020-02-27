Crew of Coronavirus-Hit Diamond Princess Cruise Ship Starts Disembarkation - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Crew members on board the coronavirus disease-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship that has been docked off the coast of Japan since February 3 have finally begun disembarking from the vessel, with a further two weeks of quarantine ahead on Japanese soil, a national broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

According to NHK, 240 crew members will leave the vessel over the course of three days. The crew, the majority of which are not Japanese citizens, will be placed in quarantine and undergo medical testing for another two weeks, before being allowed to leave Japan.

More than 700 people tested positive for the coronavirus on board the Diamond Princess. Four of those people have since died, the broadcaster reported.

In an interview with the CNN broadcaster on Thursday, the director of the Disease Control and Prevention Center at Japan's National Center for Global Health and Medicine Norio Ohmagari said that the initial quarantine on the cruise ship was flawed. The director questioned why crew members were allowed to carry out normal duties during the quarantine, such as delivering food, which may have contributed to the spread.

People from multiple countries were among nearly 4,000 passengers and crew members on board the ship. After reports about confirmed coronavirus cases on board emerged in early February, various countries initiated operations to evacuate their citizens from the vessel.

On Monday, Maksym Kovalenko, the head of the operational crisis group of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's state consular service, said that 24 of the 25 Ukrainian crew members on board the Diamond Princess have refused an offer to be evacuated from Japan.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship was placed in quarantine off the Japanese coast nearly a month ago after a passenger who left the vessel in Hong Kong tested positive for the coronavirus.

The coronavirus disease, officially called COVID-19, originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December and has so far infected more than 82,200 people, resulting in the deaths of over 2,800 people. Over a third of the people who have contracted the disease have since been cured, including more than 2,820 people over the last 24 hours.