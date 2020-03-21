Crises Management Cell setup in Dir Lower

The district administration Dir Lower has setup Crises Management Cell to deal with the situation in the wake of currently outbreak of coronavirus in the country

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration Dir Lower has setup Crises Management Cell to deal with the situation in the wake of currently outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

This was stated by Additional Assistant Commissioner Adnan Khan said that they have taken the decision to deal with the coronovirus situation without any delay and provide fast hand and quickest facilities to the people.

He said 14 officers have been nominated to be there in the Crises Management Cell to be working round the clock.

In wake of currently situation of the corona outbreak in the country, the office of the Safty Commission Management Cell with land line number � 0945825236 - was hereby declared as Crises Management Cell for dealing with Corona cases in the district.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Dir Lower Adnan Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner (Rev) Abu Bakar, Nowshad, Usman, Iftilhar Khan etc will perform their duties in Crises Management Cell.

The other officers including AAC Farman Khan, Abu Bakkar, Hamayun Khan, Nowshed Khan, Khairab, Hamayun Khan, Feroz Khan, Muhammad Israr, Usman Khan, Zikra, Aziz Ul Hassan, Sami ur Rehman, Iftikhar Khan. Three officials of the will perform their duties in the Crises Management Cell.