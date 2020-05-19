Critical coronavirus patient defeats fatal disease

A critical coronavirus patient, who remained on ventilator for 10 days, recovered after battling against the deadly disease, at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :A critical coronavirus patient, who remained on ventilator for 10 days, recovered after battling against the deadly disease, at Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Muzaffargarh.

According to official sources, Wasim Raza Bhutta, resident of Shiekhupura Street, was very first patient of coronavirus, who hailed from district Muzaffargarh. He was tested coronavirus positive 20 days ago.

However, his condition deteriorated and he was put on ventilator for respiration. After 10 days on ventilator, the brave patient managed to succeed the fatal disease. consultant Internal Medicine Dr Sheraz and Dr Siddique Shad along with paramedics worked round the clock for the patient. Ultimately, the patient Wasim Raza recovered from the disease. He was tested negative on Tuesday. According to hospital, another four person are on ventilator in the hospital. However, their condition was stable.