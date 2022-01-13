Croatia Reports Record Number Of New COVID-19 Infections
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2022 | 04:02 PM
Croatia on Wednesday logged a record number of 9,894 new COVID-19 cases, and 27 related deaths, the country's COVID-19 crisis management team said
ZAGREB, Jan. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Croatia on Wednesday logged a record number of 9,894 new COVID-19 cases, and 27 related deaths, the country's COVID-19 crisis management team said.
This is the highest number of new infections in Croatia in a single day since the pandemic began, with the previous record registered on Jan.
6 when there were 9,058 new infections.
To date, Croatia has registered a total of 785,003 cases and 12,983 deaths since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.
A low rate of vaccination has been blamed for the high infection rate, with only 56 percent of the population in the country vaccinated so far.