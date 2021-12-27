UrduPoint.com

Crystal Palace Manager Vieira Tests Positive For COVID-19

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has tested positive for COVID-19, the club announced on Sunday

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has tested positive for COVID-19, the club announced on Sunday.

The 45-year-old Frenchman is self-isolating and misses the Boxing Day fixture against Tottenham Hotspur.

"Assistant manager Osian Roberts will deputize for Vieira for today's match," the club said on Twitter.

With the spread of the omicron variant, coronavirus infections in the UK have hit all-time highs in recent weeks.

The Premier League has also seen a sharp rise in cases this month.

