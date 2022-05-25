UrduPoint.com

CS Balochistan For Vaccination Of Children Coming From Afghanistan

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2022 | 02:27 PM

Chief Secretary Balochistan, Abdul Aziz Aqili on Wednesday said that children coming from Afghanistan through Chaman border should be vaccinated against polio virus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan, Abdul Aziz Aqili on Wednesday said that children coming from Afghanistan through Chaman border should be vaccinated against polio virus.

"The clerics, tribal elders and the local administration must play their part in the anti-polio drive kicked off in the province," he said during his visit to the Chaman, a town bordering Afghanistan.

Provincial Coordinator EOC Hamidullah Nasir, DG Health Muhammad Noor Qazi, Provincial Head of the World Health Organization Dr. Mukhtiar were also present on the occasion.

CS said that Polio must be eradicated from the province, and in this connection all law enforcement agencies must establish liaison.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqili presided over a high level meeting to discuss anti-polio drive and preparations for local body elections.

DC Chaman while briefing the meeting said that during the anti-polio campaign, 84,000 children will be vaccinated against polio. The Chief Secretary on the occasion directed the Deputy Commissioner to persuade the parents to administer their children polio drops.

