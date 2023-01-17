CS reviews polio eradication initiatives

To review the polio eradication initiatives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a meeting of the Provincial Task Force on polio eradication was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :To review the polio eradication initiatives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a meeting of the Provincial Task Force on polio eradication was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash.

The Provincial Task Force discussed the way forward and effective measures to eradicate polio from the province.

The five-day anti-polio campaign was started on Monday across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa amid strict security measures to avert any untoward incident besides the vaccination of each and every child under the age of five.

The vaccination drive was started simultaneously in Malakand, Kurram, Dir, Swat, Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda, DI Khan, Parachinar, Orakzai, and merged districts as part of measures to make the province polio-free.