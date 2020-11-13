UrduPoint.com
CSL's COVID19 Vaccine Could Become Available To Australians In July 2021 - Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 12:24 PM

CSL's COVID19 Vaccine Could Become Available to Australians in July 2021 - Health Minister

The V451 coronavirus vaccine that is being developed in Australia could become available to the public as early as in July, 2021, Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The V451 coronavirus vaccine that is being developed in Australia could become available to the public as early as in July, 2021, Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

"CSL [biotechnology company] will now move for regular pre-approval to commence phase 3 clinical trials before the end of this year. And that's an extraordinary development, it means that this vaccine will potentially be available, subject to the results of those trials, for delivery to Australians early in the third quarter of 2021," Hunt said on Friday, as broadcast by 7News Australia on Twitter.

According to the health minister, phase one clinical trials have shown that the Queensland-made COVID-19 vaccine is safe.

"What it shows is that we are ahead of schedule," Hunt said, commenting on the planned start of phase 3 clinical trials of the V451 coronavirus vaccine, which is being manufactured in Australia at CSL's biologics facility in Victoria.

Meanwhile, ABC Radio Brisbane reported citing the health minister on Friday, that the vaccine could become available to health workers and the elderly in Australia as early as March next year.

