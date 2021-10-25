Cuba continues to see reduction in COVID-19 cases and deaths

UrduPoint.com

HAVANA, Oct. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) --:Cuba has continued to see a reduction in infections and deaths from COVID-19, with 1,319 cases and 15 deaths reported in the last day, for a total of 945,750 infections and 8,182 fatalities, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Monday.

"Today, we have indicators that show a certain control of transmission," said the ministry's director of hygiene and epidemiology, Francisco Duran, in his daily address to the nation.

The epidemiologist said there were 5,731 active cases, a figure that had decreased steadily for more than a month.

In Cuba, a mass immunization process against COVID-19 is underway, with more than 62 percent of the island's population of 11.2 million having been vaccinated.

