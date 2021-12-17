Cuba detects 4 more Omicron cases

(@FahadShabbir)

HAVANA, Dec. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) --:Cuban health authorities have detected four more cases of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, the Public Health Ministry said on Thursday.

In a statement, the ministry said the cases involve two Cuban healthcare workers returning from South Africa, and one Ethiopian traveler and one Somali traveler arriving from Kenya.

The four patients were "in good health" and asymptomatic, but under quarantine in keeping with Cuban pandemic regulations.

Other passengers on the same flight all tested negative for COVID-19, the ministry said, adding authorities are nevertheless continuing the "epidemiological monitoring of contacts and the community, along with the reinforcement of international health control measures."