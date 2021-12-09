UrduPoint.com

Cuba Detects Its First Omicron Infection

Thu 09th December 2021 | 02:24 PM

Cuba detected its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Cuban state news agency ACN reported on Wednesday night

It came after a health worker from Cuba's westernmost province of Pinar del Rio tested positive for the virus after arriving on the island from Mozambique on Nov. 27.

Eighteen people tested negative for the virus as part of contact tracing of the patient, according to ACN.

Earlier this month, the Caribbean nation tightened travel rules for inbound international passengers.

All travelers flying into Cuba from South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, and Mozambique are now required to show vaccination certificates and negative results of COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests taken within 72 hours of arrival.

