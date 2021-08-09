Cuba once again reports over 9,000 daily COVID-19 cases

Cuba registered 9,427 new cases and 83 deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) reported

HAVANA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) --:Cuba registered 9,427 new cases and 83 deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday, the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) reported.

The new figures bring the total number of cases to 458,219 and the death toll to 3,438.

Havana, the most populated city in the country, registered the highest number of new cases, with 1,724, followed by the provinces of Ciego de Avila (1,213) and Cienfuegos (1,138).

According to Minsap, 25.1 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.