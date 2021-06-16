UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cuba Registers Record 1,537 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 49 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 12:26 PM

Cuba registers record 1,537 daily COVID-19 cases

Cuba registered a daily record of 1,537 COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours on Tuesday, for a cumulative total of 160,594 cases, the Ministry of Public Health said

HAVANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) --:Cuba registered a daily record of 1,537 COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours on Tuesday, for a cumulative total of 160,594 cases, the Ministry of Public Health said.

In addition, there were another eight deaths recorded in the day, to total 1,106, according to the ministry's daily report.

In Havana, the daily caseload decreased to 375, although it continues to be the epicenter of the pandemic, with the highest incidence rate in the country of 298 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Meanwhile, the ministry expanded its vaccination campaign in the capital, hoping to inoculate the entire population of 2.2 million people by the end of July.

The drive also continues in Pinar del Rio, Matanzas, Santiago de Cuba and the Special Municipality of Isla de la Juventud.

To date, over 3.6 million doses of Cuban vaccine candidates Abdala and Soberana-02 have been administered, with over 2 million Cubans receiving at least one dose.

Related Topics

Matanzas Pinar Del Rio Santiago De Cuba Havana Cuba July Million

Recent Stories

AJK govt presents budget for FY 2021-22 today

23 minutes ago

Pakistani diaspora a great asset for country: FO S ..

16 minutes ago

Putin, Biden to Have Opportunity to Find Solutions ..

16 minutes ago

Leopard that killed 4-year-old girl in IIOJK captu ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi approves pilot test of advanced scanners ..

30 minutes ago

Emirates Steel’s headquarter receives LEED Plati ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.