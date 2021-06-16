Cuba registers record 1,537 daily COVID-19 cases

Cuba registered a daily record of 1,537 COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours on Tuesday, for a cumulative total of 160,594 cases, the Ministry of Public Health said

HAVANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) --:Cuba registered a daily record of 1,537 COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours on Tuesday, for a cumulative total of 160,594 cases, the Ministry of Public Health said.

In addition, there were another eight deaths recorded in the day, to total 1,106, according to the ministry's daily report.

In Havana, the daily caseload decreased to 375, although it continues to be the epicenter of the pandemic, with the highest incidence rate in the country of 298 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Meanwhile, the ministry expanded its vaccination campaign in the capital, hoping to inoculate the entire population of 2.2 million people by the end of July.

The drive also continues in Pinar del Rio, Matanzas, Santiago de Cuba and the Special Municipality of Isla de la Juventud.

To date, over 3.6 million doses of Cuban vaccine candidates Abdala and Soberana-02 have been administered, with over 2 million Cubans receiving at least one dose.