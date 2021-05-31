Cuba reports 1,188 new daily COVID-19 cases

Cuba reported 1,188 cases and 10 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 140,087 and the death toll to 943, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Saturday

HAVANA, May 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :-- Cuba reported 1,188 cases and 10 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 140,087 and the death toll to 943, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Saturday.

"We have had a month with more than a thousand cases a day on average," said the ministry's director of hygiene and epidemiology, Francisco Duran.

Havana reported 540 new infections in its 15 municipalities, with an incidence rate of 417.2 per 100,000 inhabitants, the highest in Cuba.

The ministry has been carrying out a vaccination campaign in seven municipalities in Havana for almost two weeks and has continued it in the provinces of Pinar del Rio, Matanzas, Santiago de Cuba, and the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud.

So far, just over 800,000 Cubans have been vaccinated.

The most advanced Cuban vaccine candidates, Soberana-02 and Abdala, are being used in this program, while three other candidates, Soberana-01, Soberana .