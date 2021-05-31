UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cuba Reports 1,188 New Daily COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Cuba reports 1,188 new daily COVID-19 cases

Cuba reported 1,188 cases and 10 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 140,087 and the death toll to 943, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Saturday

HAVANA, May 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :-- Cuba reported 1,188 cases and 10 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 140,087 and the death toll to 943, the Ministry of Public Health reported on Saturday.

"We have had a month with more than a thousand cases a day on average," said the ministry's director of hygiene and epidemiology, Francisco Duran.

Havana reported 540 new infections in its 15 municipalities, with an incidence rate of 417.2 per 100,000 inhabitants, the highest in Cuba.

The ministry has been carrying out a vaccination campaign in seven municipalities in Havana for almost two weeks and has continued it in the provinces of Pinar del Rio, Matanzas, Santiago de Cuba, and the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud.

So far, just over 800,000 Cubans have been vaccinated.

The most advanced Cuban vaccine candidates, Soberana-02 and Abdala, are being used in this program, while three other candidates, Soberana-01, Soberana .

Related Topics

Matanzas Pinar Del Rio Santiago De Cuba Havana Cuba From

Recent Stories

SCC to discuss policy of Real Estate Registration ..

6 minutes ago

59,131 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

21 minutes ago

SBP decision to keep interest rates unchanged laud ..

29 minutes ago

Offshore wind power connected to China's grid tops ..

5 minutes ago

China to tighten crackdown on capital market viola ..

5 minutes ago

Russia reports 8,475 new COVID-19 cases, 339 death ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.