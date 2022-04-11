Cuba reports lower numbers of COVID-19 cases, deaths

Cuba has reported a decrease in COVID-19 infections and deaths in the past week as the national mass immunization program continues

HAVANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Cuba has reported a decrease in COVID-19 infections and deaths in the past week as the national mass immunization program continues.

In the past seven days, the number of daily cases has fallen from 5,364 to 4,290, and the number of daily deaths has also decreased from five to four.

On Sunday, Cuba reported 603 new cases and one death, raising the total caseload to 1,096,837 and the national death toll to 8,518.

Up to 9.9 million of Cuba's 11.2 million residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with Cuban-made vaccines Abdala, Soberana-02 and Soberana Plus, while 6.4 million have received booster doses.