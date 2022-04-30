UrduPoint.com

Cuba on Friday reported this year's lowest number of new daily cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row, the Public Health Ministry said

HAVANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :-- Cuba on Friday reported this year's lowest number of new daily cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row, the Public Health Ministry said.

Some 191 new cases were registered Friday, along with one more death from the disease, raising the accumulated caseload to 1,102,750 and the pandemic death toll to 8,526 since the onset of the breakout in March 2020.

According to the ministry, there are currently 918 active cases of the disease in the Caribbean nation, also the lowest figure of the year.

The central Cuban province of Camaguey maintained the highest number of daily cases, reporting 32, followed by the western provinces of Havana with 26, and Pinar del Rio with 21 confirmed cases.

In Cuba, 9.9 million of 11.2 million people have been fully vaccinated with triple-dose vaccines against COVID-19 developed in Cuba, and just over 6.5 million people have received booster shots.

