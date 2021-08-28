Cuba sees 7,639 new COVID-19 cases, 82 deaths in one day

(@FahadShabbir)

Cuba on Saturday reported 7,639 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 82 more deaths in 24 hours, raising the total caseload to 627,311 and the pandemic death toll to 4,984

HAVANA, Aug. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) --:Cuba on Saturday reported 7,639 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 82 more deaths in 24 hours, raising the total caseload to 627,311 and the pandemic death toll to 4,984.

"The situation is still complicated," said the Ministry of Public Health's national director of hygiene and epidemiology, Francisco Duran, during his daily pandemic report.

The figures declined slightly compared to the previous day, he noted, adding there are currently 47,131 active cases of COVID-19, the lowest number so far in August.

All but 34 of the new cases were due to community transmission in Cuba's 15 provinces and Isle of Youth.

The south-central province of Cienfuegos remains the epicenter of outbreak here, with an incidence rate of 4,798.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the highest in the country.